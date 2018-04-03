Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Preferred Bank worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.67, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.37 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 16.69%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/preferred-bank-pfbc-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.