Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Premier worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan D. Devore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $125,833.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,248.48, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Premier has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $36.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.35 million. Premier had a net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Premier’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/premier-pinc-shares-sold-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated.html.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.