President Trump Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (PRES)

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, President Trump has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One President Trump token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX. President Trump has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,234.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get President Trump alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003136 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00710220 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00185763 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030850 BTC.

President Trump Token Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin. The official website for President Trump is trump.2016coin.org.

President Trump Token Trading

President Trump can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase President Trump directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade President Trump must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for President Trump Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for President Trump and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.