Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.05% of Primerica worth $46,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, Director Robert F. Mccullough sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $1,024,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,983.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $1,770,883. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Primerica to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Primerica stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,280.50, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $442.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.87 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/primerica-inc-pri-position-cut-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.