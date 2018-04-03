Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 30,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $361.34, a PE ratio of -42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.13. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.86.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

