Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.18). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,921.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel Joseph Houston sold 69,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $5,033,066.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,722 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

