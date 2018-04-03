Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343,813.88, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

