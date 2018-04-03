Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00022396 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. Privatix has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $2,144.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00717470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00183016 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038367 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

