Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,090.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00022189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, EtherDelta and YoBit. Privatix has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $2,090.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00711637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00185036 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029407 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

