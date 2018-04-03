PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.77 million and $11,691.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00012800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,461.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $715.35 or 0.09654550 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027063 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032056 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00689004 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00158316 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01881790 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 16,631,127 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to buy PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.