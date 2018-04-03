Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Trimmed by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $6,942,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 296,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $199,865.19, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

