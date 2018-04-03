Procter & Gamble (PG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “P&G is known for its strong brand recognition, diversified portfolio, impressive product development capabilities and marketing prowess as well as strong cash flow productivity. The company remains focused on balanced growth through improved product, packaging, and marketing initiatives and productivity cost-savings plan. However, P&G's shares have lost around 16.3% in the last six months, while its industry dipped 10.1%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 have remained unchanged over the last seven days. Slowing market growth, weak volumes and organic sales have been hurting sales. Soft consumer-spending environment in developed markets and uncertainties in emerging countries also add to the worries. That said, P&G is speeding up innovations and investments to counter the softening industry growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PG. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,525. The firm has a market cap of $199,865.19, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

