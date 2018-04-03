Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,755,458.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $92,064.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,766.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,999,914. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20,459.93, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

