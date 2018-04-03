Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 814 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brink’s by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3,608.55, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Brink’s news, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $729,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

