Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,301,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,198 shares during the period. Cortland Advisers LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC now owns 3,179,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,995,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorp by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,362.20, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $57.29.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.55 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $389,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 31,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,758,000.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

