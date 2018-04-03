ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (BIS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (NASDAQ:BIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7387149941012 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,468. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/proshares-ultrashort-nasdaq-biotech-bis-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.