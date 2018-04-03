PVG Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,972 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for approximately 2.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 2.21% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $8,645,000. Finally, First Washington CORP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $9,891,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

