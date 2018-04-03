Prospectors Gold (PGL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Prospectors Gold has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prospectors Gold has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prospectors Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00709149 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00173551 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Prospectors Gold Profile

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prospectors Gold is prospectors.io.

Prospectors Gold Token Trading

Prospectors Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Prospectors Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prospectors Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prospectors Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

