Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,091.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,492 shares of company stock worth $1,639,355. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

