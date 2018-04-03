Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTO. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 21,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,482. The firm has a market cap of $44.19, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

