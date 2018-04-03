Public Storage (PSA) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00. Wells Fargo’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.47.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.41. 762,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,910.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $232.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total transaction of $86,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Public Storage by 841.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

