Publica Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Publica has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Publica has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $9,916.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Publica token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002967 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00710644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00188035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica launched on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official website is publica.io. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

