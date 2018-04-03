Pulse (PULSE) Market Cap Reaches $48,350.00

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Pulse has a total market cap of $48,350.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pulse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pulse has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00202593 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00126194 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00141935 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012227 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029834 BTC.

About Pulse

Pulse (PULSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. Pulse’s official website is pulseproject.pw. Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto.

Pulse Coin Trading

Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

