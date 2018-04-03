Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) Trading Up -1.1%

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.20. 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 111,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$7.10 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pure Multi-Family REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.81.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

