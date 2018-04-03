Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 331,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,582. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by allocating its investments among the United States Government sector, high yield sector and international sector of the fixed-income securities market.

