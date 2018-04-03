Puzo Michael J Invests $313,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock

Puzo Michael J acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,247,000 after acquiring an additional 750,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,722,000 after acquiring an additional 383,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $185,268.28, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Puzo Michael J Invests $313,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/puzo-michael-j-acquires-new-position-in-the-coca-cola-company-ko-updated-updated.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.