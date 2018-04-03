PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $1.81 Million in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,441.2% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

ARLP stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,306.93, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.15 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

