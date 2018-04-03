PVG Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR)

PVG Asset Management Corp cut its position in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Select Income REIT worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth $185,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 68.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIR stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Select Income REIT has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,743.20, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.30). Select Income REIT had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Select Income REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Select Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Select Income REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Select Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet.

