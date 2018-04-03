Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Playags Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (AGS)

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Playags in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Playags alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Playags from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Playags from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Playags from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Playags in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playags presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Playags has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $817.97 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Playags Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (AGS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-playags-inc-ags-raised-by-suntrust-banks-updated-updated.html.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playags (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.