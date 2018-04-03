Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Mulesoft Inc (NYSE:MULE) Lowered by Analyst

Mulesoft Inc (NYSE:MULE) – Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Mulesoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Difucci now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Mulesoft’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MULE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mulesoft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of MULE opened at $43.92 on Monday. Mulesoft has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Mulesoft’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in Mulesoft by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,589,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,747,000 after buying an additional 3,482,183 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mulesoft by 2,502.3% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after buying an additional 2,438,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mulesoft by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 474,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mulesoft by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,781,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 774,324 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mulesoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,186,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Little sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $528,407.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Parmett sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,614 shares of company stock worth $13,814,363.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

