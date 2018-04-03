QASH Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Qryptos, AEX and EtherDelta. QASH has a total market cap of $211.89 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00701413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00176687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029224 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Quoine, Huobi, Qryptos, Gate.io, Bitfinex, EXX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

