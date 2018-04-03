Qiagen NV (QGEN) Receives $34.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 40.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,909,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.48 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

