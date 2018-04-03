Qibuck Asset (QBK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Qibuck Asset (CURRENCY:QBK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Qibuck Asset has a market capitalization of $25,814.00 and $0.00 worth of Qibuck Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qibuck Asset has traded flat against the US dollar. One Qibuck Asset token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00053990 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012108 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00073971 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022526 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032299 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset (QBK) is a PoS/PoB token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2014. Qibuck Asset’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,671,379 tokens. The official website for Qibuck Asset is bitbillions.net/qibuck-asset. Qibuck Asset’s official Twitter account is @QibuckCoin.

Buying and Selling Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Qibuck Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qibuck Asset must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qibuck Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

