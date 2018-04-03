QLINK Hits Market Cap of $34.53 Million (CRYPTO:QLC)

QLINK (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One QLINK token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io and Tidebit. Over the last week, QLINK has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. QLINK has a market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of QLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00712822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00176791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030313 BTC.

QLINK Token Profile

QLINK’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLINK’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLINK is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLINK is medium.com/@Qlink. QLINK’s official Twitter account is @QlinkMobi. The official website for QLINK is qlink.mobi.

Buying and Selling QLINK

QLINK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy QLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLINK must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

