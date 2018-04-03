QS Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kate Haviland sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $507,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,789.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $230,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,567 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,106. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 691.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

