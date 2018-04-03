Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,180,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,864 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,114.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $444,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $183.23. 398,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,460. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $82,686.91, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,859 shares of company stock worth $19,614,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

