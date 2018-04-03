QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ignyta during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ignyta during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ignyta by 26.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ignyta during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyta during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group cut shares of Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ignyta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ignyta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ignyta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of RXDX opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Ignyta Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

