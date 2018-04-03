QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 10,800 Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Residential by 73.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Altisource Residential by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Residential during the third quarter worth $151,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Residential during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Altisource Residential during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Altisource Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altisource Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Altisource Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Altisource Residential stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Altisource Residential Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Altisource Residential had a negative net margin of 196.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. analysts anticipate that Altisource Residential Corp will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Altisource Residential Profile

Front Yard Residential Corporation, formerly Altisource Residential Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

