QS Investors LLC Invests $134,000 in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Stock

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Array Biopharma by 26.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $278,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,803.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $102,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,332.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,508. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARRY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Array Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Array Biopharma stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.81 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 98.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

