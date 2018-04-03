QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of QTS Realty Trust worth $25,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,832.65, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

