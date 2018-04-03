Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $15.19 or 0.00205203 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, Upbit and BigONE. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $119.14 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,497,096 coins and its circulating supply is 88,497,096 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Lbank, Coinnest, Gate.io, Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, CoolCoin, OKEx, Qryptos, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Quoine, Bithumb, Coinrail, Coinone, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Upbit, EXX, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Liqui, COSS, Binance, CoinEgg, BigONE and ZB.COM. It is not currently possible to purchase Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

