Quality Systems (QSII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quality Systems' solid recurring revenue base has been the key growth catalyst. Further, acquisitions have significantly expanded the company’s product line. Revenues are expected to be benefitted from EagleDream software platform, which has been enjoying favorable market response. In the last quarter, Quality Systems signed nine new RCM deals. On the negative side, lackluster performance in the Total Software, Hardware and Related segment, and intensifying competition in the HCIT markets are likely to keep the company’s margins under pressure. Quality Systems expects software license and hardware revenues to detoriorate for the remainder of the fiscal. Operating expenses are also high due to acquisition-driven costs. Continued acquisition poses integration risks for the acquiring company. Consequently, Quality Systems has underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QSII. BidaskClub downgraded Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quality Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

QSII stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 139,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quality Systems has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $869.70, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Quality Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quality Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,243.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in Quality Systems by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Quality Systems by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Quality Systems by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

