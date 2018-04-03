Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QTNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantenna Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

QTNA stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.32, a PE ratio of 685.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Quantenna Communications has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.50.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $177,796. Insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

