39,100 Shares in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Tenneco stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,821.92, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

