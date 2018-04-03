Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 248,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $802,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 176,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,306,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,954 shares in the company, valued at $134,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,938. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $12,469.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

