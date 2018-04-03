Qube (QUBE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $582,476.00

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Qube has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $582,476.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qube has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One Qube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qube alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00709149 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00173551 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Qube Token Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Qube is www.qube.vip.

Qube Token Trading

Qube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is not possible to purchase Qube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.