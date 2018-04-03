Qudian (QD) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Qudian (NYSE: QD) is one of 27 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Qudian to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qudian and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 1 5 0 2.83 Qudian Competitors 156 706 961 41 2.48

Qudian currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.13%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Qudian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qudian is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian N/A N/A N/A Qudian Competitors 18.42% -2.06% -0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $733.96 million $332.67 million 10.93 Qudian Competitors $6.70 billion $705.22 million 12.40

Qudian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Qudian rivals beat Qudian on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products. The Company operates through an online platform and all the transaction are facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for credit on their mobile phones and receive approval within a few seconds. Approved borrowers are then able to draw down on their cash credit with cash disbursed immediately into their Alipay accounts in digital form. It also offers merchandise credit products to finance borrowers’ direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis. Its marketplace connects consumers with merchandise suppliers. It offers 14 categories of merchandise from over 1,000 brands covering primarily consumer electronics, home appliances, watches and accessories, sports and outdoor merchandise and luggage.

