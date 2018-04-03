Quintana Energy Services (QES) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

QES stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,380. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 and a PE ratio of -187.00. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Archer Holdco Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WARNING: “Quintana Energy Services (QES) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/quintana-energy-services-qes-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.