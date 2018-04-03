Qvolta (QVT) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qvolta has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Qvolta token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Qvolta has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $22,639.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qvolta

Qvolta launched on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

