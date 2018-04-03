Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) PT Lowered to $31.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RARX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

RARX stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. equities research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 278,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

